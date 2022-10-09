AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) vs. Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Head to Head Analysis

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) and Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.3% of AppHarvest shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of AppHarvest shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of Verano shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for AppHarvest and Verano, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppHarvest 0 0 1 0 3.00 Verano 0 1 5 0 2.83

Profitability

AppHarvest currently has a consensus target price of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 221.23%. Verano has a consensus target price of $26.25, suggesting a potential upside of 390.65%. Given Verano’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Verano is more favorable than AppHarvest.

This table compares AppHarvest and Verano’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppHarvest -1,256.15% -30.67% -21.16% Verano -12.61% -6.84% -4.06%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AppHarvest and Verano’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppHarvest $9.05 million 20.94 -$166.19 million ($1.63) -1.10 Verano $740,000.00 115.89 -$14.68 million ($0.40) -13.37

Verano has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AppHarvest. Verano is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AppHarvest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Verano beats AppHarvest on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc., an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

About Verano

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. The company offers artisanal cannabis products under the Encore, Avexia, MUV, and Verano brands for medical and adult-use markets. As of May 10, 2022, it operated 96 retail dispensaries, and 13 cultivation and processing facilities. The company is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

