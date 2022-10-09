APYSwap Self Reported Market Cap Hits $513,259.72 (APYS)

APYSwap (APYS) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One APYSwap token can currently be bought for $0.0172 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. APYSwap has a market capitalization of $513,259.72 and $62,388.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, APYSwap has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

APYSwap Token Profile

APYSwap was first traded on March 2nd, 2021. APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,813,480 tokens. APYSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@apyswap. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for APYSwap is https://reddit.com/r/apyswap. APYSwap’s official website is apyswap.com.

Buying and Selling APYSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “APYSwap (APYS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. APYSwap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 18,191,036 in circulation. The last known price of APYSwap is 0.01773706 USD and is up 1.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $46,995.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://apyswap.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APYSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APYSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

