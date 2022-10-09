Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Hovde Group

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Hovde Group to $19.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ARCC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.88.

Shares of ARCC opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Ares Capital has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.99.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. Ares Capital had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ares Capital will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll acquired 2,500 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,680. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll acquired 25,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $494,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,028,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 70.7% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1,098.9% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

