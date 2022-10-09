Aries Wealth Management Buys Shares of 6,082 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 280.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.19.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $7.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,306,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,096,855. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.24.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.