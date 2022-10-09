Aries Wealth Management Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 120.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,752 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,774,000 after buying an additional 5,571 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.26.

NYSE ACN traded down $9.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $259.71. 1,951,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,511,022. The firm has a market cap of $164.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $289.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.69. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $254.27 and a 12-month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. Accenture’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.23%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

