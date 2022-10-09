Aries Wealth Management Invests $1.45 Million in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,868 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,568,793,000 after buying an additional 1,039,187 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,185,930,000 after buying an additional 2,294,758 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,060,325,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,265,463,000 after buying an additional 108,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 91.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,106,065,000 after buying an additional 2,136,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $233.19. 2,294,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,958,301. The business’s fifty day moving average is $254.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.05. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $171.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.59.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 67.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.36.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

