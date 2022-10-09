Aries Wealth Management Makes New $1.74 Million Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,030,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,161,759. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $151.03 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.36 and a 200-day moving average of $168.10.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

