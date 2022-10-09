Aries Wealth Management Makes New $586,000 Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 27,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 2.1 %

Emerson Electric stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,655,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,933,970. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $100.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.89.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.