Aries Wealth Management Makes New $629,000 Investment in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTSM. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,170,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,749,000 after purchasing an additional 352,453 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 158.1% during the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 515,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,670,000 after buying an additional 315,563 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 793,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,429,000 after buying an additional 279,593 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 51.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 751,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,610,000 after buying an additional 254,604 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter valued at $15,033,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock remained flat at $59.35 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,375,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,568. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.31 and a 1 year high of $59.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.46.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

