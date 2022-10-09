Aries Wealth Management Purchases New Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $596,325,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in 3M by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,590,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,852,107,000 after buying an additional 1,610,785 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in 3M by 1,889.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after buying an additional 1,288,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,996,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,401,249,000 after buying an additional 1,185,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 18,711.0% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 854,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 850,417 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $3.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,296,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,851,086. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.39. 3M has a 1-year low of $107.08 and a 1-year high of $186.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,979.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,979.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMM. UBS Group raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.93.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

