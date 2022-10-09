Aries Wealth Management Takes $506,000 Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 35.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

FS KKR Capital Trading Down 1.0 %

FSK stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.06. 961,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,076. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.00. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $23.44.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $379.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.79 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 9.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.84%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.09%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.