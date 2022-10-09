Aries Wealth Management Takes Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,000. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Aries Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Wealthpoint LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 137,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $7.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $216.45. 1,867,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,428. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.19 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $241.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.04.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

