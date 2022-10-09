Ark Rivals (ARKN) Price Down 28.9% This Week

Ark Rivals (ARKN) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One Ark Rivals token can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark Rivals has a market cap of $114,630.43 and $9,903.00 worth of Ark Rivals was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ark Rivals has traded 28.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ark Rivals alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003249 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010854 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010232 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Ark Rivals

Ark Rivals’ genesis date was February 15th, 2022. Ark Rivals’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,000,200 tokens. Ark Rivals’ official Twitter account is @ark_rivals and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark Rivals’ official message board is discord.gg/c9zzxzmdef. The official website for Ark Rivals is arkrivals.com.

Buying and Selling Ark Rivals

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark Rivals (ARKN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Ark Rivals has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ark Rivals is 0.00299029 USD and is down -13.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $171,960.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arkrivals.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark Rivals directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark Rivals should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark Rivals using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Rivals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark Rivals and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.