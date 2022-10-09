Armor NXM (arNXM) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $3.23 Million

Armor NXM (arNXM) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Armor NXM token can currently be bought for about $14.45 or 0.00074199 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Armor NXM has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Armor NXM has a total market cap of $3.23 million and approximately $12,185.00 worth of Armor NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Armor NXM Token Profile

Armor NXM’s launch date was January 21st, 2021. Armor NXM’s total supply is 358,026 tokens. Armor NXM’s official message board is medium.com/@armor.fi. Armor NXM’s official Twitter account is @armorfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Armor NXM is armor.fi.

Buying and Selling Armor NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor NXM (arNXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Armor NXM has a current supply of 358,026.489739 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Armor NXM is 14.34338703 USD and is down -0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://armor.fi/.”

