ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Elite Wealth Management Inc.

Elite Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. ASML accounts for approximately 0.4% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the first quarter worth $1,577,216,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ASML by 90,201.1% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 322,920 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in ASML by 50.7% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 802,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,072,000 after acquiring an additional 270,023 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in ASML by 40.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 783,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $523,395,000 after acquiring an additional 224,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novo Holdings A S purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at $143,671,000. 19.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($489.80) price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $708.10.

ASML Trading Down 6.0 %

NASDAQ:ASML traded down $27.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $434.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,412,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,900. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $500.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $534.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.92. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $412.67 and a twelve month high of $881.12. The stock has a market cap of $177.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.36.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.26. ASML had a return on equity of 64.93% and a net margin of 31.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 13.56 EPS for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $1.3991 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. ASML’s payout ratio is 13.63%.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

