ASSAPLAY Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $12,310.02 (ASSA)

ASSAPLAY (ASSA) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 9th. One ASSAPLAY token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ASSAPLAY has a total market cap of $12,310.02 and approximately $1.14 million worth of ASSAPLAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ASSAPLAY has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003258 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010848 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010266 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

ASSAPLAY Profile

ASSAPLAY’s launch date was December 22nd, 2021. ASSAPLAY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,173,480 tokens. The official website for ASSAPLAY is assaplay.com. The official message board for ASSAPLAY is medium.com/assa-official-blog. ASSAPLAY’s official Twitter account is @assa_play and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ASSAPLAY

According to CryptoCompare, “ASSAPLAY (ASSA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. ASSAPLAY has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ASSAPLAY is 0.00376595 USD and is down -14.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $180,657.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://assaplay.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASSAPLAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASSAPLAY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASSAPLAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

