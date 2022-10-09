Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 309,246 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 2,245.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 323,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 309,246 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $79,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet cut Parker-Hannifin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.55.

In other news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $6.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $254.19. 613,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,394. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.43. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $230.44 and a 12 month high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.53.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 52.78%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

