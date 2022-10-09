Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $124 Million Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 1,686.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,166,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,101,451 shares during the period. Valero Energy accounts for approximately 0.5% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.29% of Valero Energy worth $124,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Valero Energy by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on VLO. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Valero Energy from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.23.

Valero Energy Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded down $5.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,557,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,243,123. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $146.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.27. The company has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.70 by $1.66. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The business had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 22.57%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

