Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $65.90 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2,260.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 711,175 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 681,051 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $65,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.59.

CVS Health Stock Down 10.5 %

NYSE CVS traded down $10.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.25. 19,715,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,618,513. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.57. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $82.20 and a one year high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $115.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.71.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.