Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $72.19 Million Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,768,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,337,999 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.73% of Equitable worth $72,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Equitable in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Equitable by 8,054.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Equitable in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Equitable by 129.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on EQH shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Equitable from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Equitable from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Equitable Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE EQH traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $28.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,852,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,563,608. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.29 and its 200 day moving average is $28.83. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $37.13.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $1,801,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,922,675.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Equitable news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $218,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,084.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $1,801,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 463,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,922,675.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,472 shares of company stock valued at $5,738,065 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equitable Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

