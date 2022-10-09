Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 8,185.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,212,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,198,285 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.07% of Altria Group worth $50,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Altria Group stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $42.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,524,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,522,158. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.72. The firm has a market cap of $77.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 387.63%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

