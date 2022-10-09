Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473,079 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 48,405 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.17% of Cadence Design Systems worth $70,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,427,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,497,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,590 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,767,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,224,549,000 after purchasing an additional 394,861 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,652,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,232,042,000 after purchasing an additional 291,152 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,184,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $523,691,000 after purchasing an additional 134,793 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,175,689 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $523,229,000 after purchasing an additional 84,561 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $42,502.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,970,569.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $42,502.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,970,569.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total transaction of $7,753,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 612,176 shares in the company, valued at $94,924,010.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 379,728 shares of company stock valued at $66,201,836 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDNS. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.54.

Shares of CDNS traded down $9.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,415,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,187. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.32 and a 1 year high of $194.97. The firm has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a PE ratio of 56.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.12 and its 200 day moving average is $161.58.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.01 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

