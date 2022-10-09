Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 3,128,541 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 177.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,889,489 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,128,541 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 1.4% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $373,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 209.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 308,174 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,346,000 after buying an additional 24,111 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,407 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AMD. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.93.

NASDAQ AMD traded down $9.41 on Friday, reaching $58.44. 163,786,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,925,320. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.22 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.78. The stock has a market cap of $94.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

