Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 431,739 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 205.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 641,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431,739 shares during the period. United Therapeutics makes up approximately 0.6% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 1.42% of United Therapeutics worth $151,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.2% in the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in United Therapeutics by 6.9% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UTHR shares. StockNews.com downgraded United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $263.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.14.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ UTHR traded down $3.03 on Friday, hitting $206.77. 257,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,819. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $217.95 and a 200-day moving average of $212.02. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $158.38 and a 52 week high of $245.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $466.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.06 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 35.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In related news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 2,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $521,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.96, for a total transaction of $787,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond Dwek sold 2,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $521,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,772 shares of company stock worth $6,499,254. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

