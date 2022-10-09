Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases New Shares in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 806,542 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,836,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Norges Bank bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $187,333,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,861,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,501 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $103,226,000. Oldfield Partners LLP bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $91,911,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,286,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,587,000 after acquiring an additional 908,732 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SSNC. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

SS&C Technologies stock traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.64. 1,468,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,698,073. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.31. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.56 and a 1-year high of $84.85.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 19.61%. As a group, analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 29.74%.

In other news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $2,944,902.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

