Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 586,233 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,832,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586,233 shares during the quarter. Pinduoduo accounts for 0.6% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.23% of Pinduoduo worth $175,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,132,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,619,000 after acquiring an additional 828,378 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,124,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,528,000 after acquiring an additional 211,729 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 21.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,553,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,763,000 after acquiring an additional 967,642 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 85.6% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,939,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,541 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter worth $266,519,000. 22.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PDD stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.56. 4,843,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,133,298. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.76. The company has a market capitalization of $78.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.68. Pinduoduo Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $104.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $7.27. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $45.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $85.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinduoduo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.73.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

