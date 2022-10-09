Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Shares Sold by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Astec Industries worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASTE. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Astec Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Astec Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Astec Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Astec Industries by 31.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Astec Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASTE traded down $1.43 on Friday, hitting $32.16. 160,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,677. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.52 and a 200 day moving average of $41.36. Astec Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $75.00. The company has a market capitalization of $735.18 million, a P/E ratio of 1,608.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $318.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.70 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,400.00%.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

