Atmosphere CCG (ATMSSFT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $8,809.00

Atmosphere CCG (ATMSSFT) traded down 26.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. During the last seven days, Atmosphere CCG has traded down 94.2% against the US dollar. Atmosphere CCG has a market cap of $2,982.97 and $8,809.00 worth of Atmosphere CCG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atmosphere CCG token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003240 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010264 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Atmosphere CCG Profile

Atmosphere CCG launched on August 24th, 2021. Atmosphere CCG’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens. Atmosphere CCG’s official website is www.atmossoftdefi.app. Atmosphere CCG’s official Twitter account is @atmossoft. The Reddit community for Atmosphere CCG is https://reddit.com/r/atmossoft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Atmosphere CCG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Atmosphere CCG (ATMSSFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Atmosphere CCG has a current supply of 40,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Atmosphere CCG is 0.00004976 USD and is down -15.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $79.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.atmossoftdefi.app.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atmosphere CCG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atmosphere CCG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atmosphere CCG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

