Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 568 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after buying an additional 9,359 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 66,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded down $3.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.25. 1,145,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,256. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 984.18 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.47. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.88 and a 52-week high of $113.63.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $378.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.62 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 0.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.38.

In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total value of $552,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 203,697 shares in the company, valued at $22,516,666.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total value of $552,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 203,697 shares in the company, valued at $22,516,666.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $2,281,421.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,183.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,970 shares of company stock worth $2,987,291. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

