Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Bought by Strengthening Families & Communities LLC

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,620 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 67,926 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,848 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP raised its holdings in Autodesk by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 18,431 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 967,400 shares of the software company’s stock worth $166,354,000 after buying an additional 36,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 282,485 shares of the software company’s stock worth $48,576,000 after buying an additional 34,169 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,750 shares of company stock valued at $7,178,020 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Autodesk Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America started coverage on Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Autodesk from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Autodesk from $230.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Autodesk in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.52.

NASDAQ ADSK traded down $11.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $194.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,261,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,415. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.95. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $335.48. The stock has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a PE ratio of 76.97, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.49.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

