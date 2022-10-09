AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 789.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,811 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $4,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,633,000 after acquiring an additional 11,535 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 220,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,844,000 after acquiring an additional 37,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AVB traded down $5.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $172.28. 728,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,412. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.01 and a 1 year high of $259.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.05. The stock has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 33.39%. The company had revenue of $644.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on AVB shares. UBS Group increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $292.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities to $228.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

