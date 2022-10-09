Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Avinger Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Avinger stock opened at $1.28 on Thursday. Avinger has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $19.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.15. Avinger had a negative return on equity of 209.14% and a negative net margin of 219.16%. The business had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avinger

Avinger Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avinger stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avinger, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AVGR Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.32% of Avinger as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

