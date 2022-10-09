B20 Self Reported Market Cap Tops $1.21 Million (B20)

B20 (B20) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 9th. One B20 token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000558 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. B20 has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $86,897.00 worth of B20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, B20 has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003247 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010265 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About B20

B20 launched on January 14th, 2021. B20’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. B20’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for B20 is b20.whalestreet.xyz.

B20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “B20 (B20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. B20 has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of B20 is 0.10941043 USD and is down -5.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $130,577.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://b20.whalestreet.xyz.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as B20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire B20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase B20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

