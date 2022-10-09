Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BALY. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Bally’s from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $49.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bally’s presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.78.
Bally’s Trading Down 1.8 %
NYSE BALY opened at $21.05 on Wednesday. Bally’s has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $52.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.54.
Insider Activity at Bally’s
In related news, EVP Marc A. Crisafulli sold 20,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $447,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at $899,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 24.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bally’s
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BALY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Bally’s during the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bally’s during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bally’s during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Bally’s by 201.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 9,658 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Bally’s by 15.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Bally’s
Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bally’s (BALY)
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.