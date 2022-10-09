Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BALY. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Bally’s from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $49.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bally’s presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.78.

Get Bally's alerts:

Bally’s Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE BALY opened at $21.05 on Wednesday. Bally’s has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $52.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.54.

Insider Activity at Bally’s

Bally’s ( NYSE:BALY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $552.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.74 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 0.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 106.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bally’s will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marc A. Crisafulli sold 20,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $447,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at $899,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 24.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bally’s

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BALY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Bally’s during the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bally’s during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bally’s during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Bally’s by 201.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 9,658 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Bally’s by 15.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bally’s

(Get Rating)

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.