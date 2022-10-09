Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.09.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAND shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $71.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

In other news, Director Lukas M. Roush acquired 10,000 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,063.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Lukas M. Roush bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,063.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 3,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $50,498.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,345 shares in the company, valued at $180,045.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,057 shares of company stock valued at $60,878 in the last ninety days. 5.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Bandwidth in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 307,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,044,000 after purchasing an additional 102,825 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,822,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,813,000 after purchasing an additional 772,090 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 177,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 39,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 28,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAND stock opened at $11.86 on Friday. Bandwidth has a 52-week low of $11.28 and a 52-week high of $92.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $136.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.06 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 5.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

