Bank Hapoalim BM Buys Shares of 18,520 Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Altria Group Stock Performance
NYSE MO opened at $42.82 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $77.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.72.
Altria Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 387.63%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen dropped their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.
About Altria Group
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.
