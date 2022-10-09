Bank Hapoalim BM Has $252,000 Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bank Hapoalim BM reduced its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 31,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 145.1% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.38.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $177.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.60 and its 200 day moving average is $197.17. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

