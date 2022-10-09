Bank Hapoalim BM Has $515,000 Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Bank Hapoalim BM decreased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.62. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.00 and a 52 week high of $86.10.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.108 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.