Bank Hapoalim BM Purchases 1,201 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Bank Hapoalim BM raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,451 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,389,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007,132 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,853,612,000 after acquiring an additional 648,217 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,150,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,607,436,000 after acquiring an additional 218,908 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,102,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $836,159,000 after acquiring an additional 320,643 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $839,720,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.43.

NYSE:EW opened at $84.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.56 and its 200 day moving average is $99.98. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.87 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total transaction of $1,905,615.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,997,865.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $498,708.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,464.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $1,905,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,997,865.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,161 shares of company stock worth $6,872,971. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

