Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Price Target Cut to $31.50

Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler to $31.50 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BPRN. B. Riley downgraded Bank of Princeton from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Bank of Princeton in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price for the company.

Bank of Princeton Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BPRN opened at $28.57 on Wednesday. Bank of Princeton has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $32.05. The company has a market cap of $185.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.58 and a 200 day moving average of $28.67.

Bank of Princeton Announces Dividend

Bank of Princeton ( NASDAQ:BPRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.46 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Princeton will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Princeton

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Princeton by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 390,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,447,000 after buying an additional 53,762 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in Bank of Princeton by 14.5% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 278,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after purchasing an additional 35,166 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Princeton by 7.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 268,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,734,000 after purchasing an additional 17,744 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Bank of Princeton by 14.5% in the first quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 158,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Bank of Princeton by 26.5% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 88,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 18,634 shares during the last quarter.

Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

