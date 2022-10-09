Barclays Lowers Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) to Underweight

Barclays cut shares of Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Accor from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Accor from €28.10 ($28.67) to €28.50 ($29.08) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of Accor from €35.50 ($36.22) to €36.40 ($37.14) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.98.

Shares of Accor stock opened at $4.13 on Thursday. Accor has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $7.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.65.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through two segments, HotelServices, and Hotel Assets & Other. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; ResDiary, a flat-rate online table reservation system that is designed for restaurant owners; Gekko solutions, including digital hotel distribution and loyalty platforms for the travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

