Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 390 ($4.71) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Legal & General Group to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 325 ($3.93) to GBX 365 ($4.41) in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Legal & General Group to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 343 ($4.14) to GBX 345 ($4.17) in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.75) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 330 ($3.99) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 346.50 ($4.19).

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Legal & General Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:LGEN opened at GBX 221.80 ($2.68) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 256.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 255.12. Legal & General Group has a twelve month low of GBX 208.90 ($2.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 309.90 ($3.74). The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 452.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.25 billion and a PE ratio of 652.35.

Legal & General Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Legal & General Group

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of GBX 5.44 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.26%.

In related news, insider Henrietta Baldock acquired 956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 245 ($2.96) per share, with a total value of £2,342.20 ($2,830.11). In other Legal & General Group news, insider Henrietta Baldock bought 956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 245 ($2.96) per share, with a total value of £2,342.20 ($2,830.11). Also, insider Tushar Morzaria bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 268 ($3.24) per share, with a total value of £26,800 ($32,382.79). Insiders purchased a total of 13,203 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,930 in the last three months.

About Legal & General Group

(Get Rating)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.