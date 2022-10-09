Barry Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61,497 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $38,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 2.1 %

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

DLR stock traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,572,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325,049. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.06 and a 1-year high of $178.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.49 and a 200 day moving average of $129.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 107.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $146.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.43.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

See Also

