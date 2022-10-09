Barry Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,404 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises about 2.7% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $9,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.01. 4,417,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,537,963. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

