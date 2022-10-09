Barry Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.13 Million Position in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,058 shares during the quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,573,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 133,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 37,227 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 521,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,338,000 after purchasing an additional 31,064 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 8,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BAR traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.80. 185,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,855. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $20.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.87.

