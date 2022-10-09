Barry Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.94 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,433 shares during the quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. City State Bank raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 8.1% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% during the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 39,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 18.2% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 30.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.2% during the first quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FISV. Evercore ISI upgraded Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.54.

In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,350,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 55,706 shares of company stock valued at $5,766,896 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,787,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,474,738. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $111.84. The company has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.63 and its 200 day moving average is $99.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

