Barry Investment Advisors LLC Has $381,000 Stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,480 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 2,045.5% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 291.2% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 405.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VOD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 155 ($1.87) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.76) to GBX 143 ($1.73) in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.83.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Shares of VOD traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.30. 8,802,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,081,274. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1 year low of $11.18 and a 1 year high of $19.05.

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.