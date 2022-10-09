Barry Investment Advisors LLC Invests $265,000 in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 24,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 29,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter.

PFFD stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.15. 606,352 shares of the stock traded hands. Global X US Preferred ETF has a one year low of $23.70 and a one year high of $25.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.68.

