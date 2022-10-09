Barry Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 58,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,928,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 24.5% in the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 20,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

VYM traded down $1.88 on Friday, reaching $96.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,026,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,619. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.80 and a 1 year high of $115.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.92 and its 200 day moving average is $106.22.

