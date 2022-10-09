Barry Investment Advisors LLC Sells 24,880 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 372,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,880 shares during the period. Easterly Government Properties accounts for approximately 2.1% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $7,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DEA. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter worth about $39,000. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 54.9% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 2,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 7.1% in the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DEA traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.99. 935,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.98. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.43 and a beta of 0.58. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $23.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 321.22%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DEA. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Compass Point decreased their target price on Easterly Government Properties to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

